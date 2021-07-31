Brooks: ‘Glide Path’ to Normal Fall ‘Probably Not Going to Happen’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the “smooth glide path” into a normal fall doesn’t seem likely and wondered if “the pressure of going back down into a more alarmed position” will “tear us apart even further?”

Brooks said, “[W]e were all looking forward to a smooth glide path, a fall of me in my bar scene, my clubs, and going to my Cardi B concerts and all this stuff I normally do, where I hang out all the time. But that’s probably not going to happen. And so, we’ve just got to deal with that. And the question is, will social fragmentation happen alongside that? Will the pressure of going back down into a more alarmed position tear us apart even further?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett