McAllen Mayor: Migrant Situation ‘Getting Horrible,’ We Can’t Hold Them ‘In One Place Unless They Want to Be’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” McAllen, TX Mayor Javier Villalobos (R) stated that the migrant situation is “getting horrible,” hotels are filling up, and migrants can’t be held “in one place unless they want to be.”

Villalobos said the situation is “getting horrible, and we do need some help.”

He explained that the situation is getting worse right now “Because the positivity rate has gone up, so they can’t be transported. The hotels are getting filled up…they’re being transported, and at the very end, we cannot hold them in one place unless they want to be.”

