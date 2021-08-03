De Blasio: Cuomo ‘Should Face Criminal Charges’ and Needs to ‘Be Impeached As Quickly as Possible’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) to “be impeached as quickly as possible” if he won’t resign and said, “any assault on a woman, you should face criminal charges. But if you, on top of that, used your power and position to think you could cover up the assault, well, that sounds criminal to me.”

De Blasio said Cuomo’s behavior “is textbook sexual harassment, and then unfortunately, making it worse, in some cases, even sexual assault, disgusting and troubling and unacceptable and he needs to leave office immediately.”

He added, “He should resign. If he won’t resign, he should be impeached as quickly as possible by the state legislature. He can’t govern. He can’t govern. And Wolf, this was one investigation. There’s a whole separate series of issues around the nursing home scandal, whether the facts of all those deaths in the nursing homes due to COVID was covered up. There’s a scandal around the book he wrote with the help of state employees. There’s a scandal around giving out vaccines to political supporters and withholding vaccine supplies from opponents. I mean, this guy is past the point of no return. He can’t govern. He just has to go.”

Host Wolf Blitzer then asked, “If he doesn’t go and if he isn’t impeached, should he face criminal charges?”

De Blasio responded, “It looks that way to me. Obviously, the Albany County district attorney is looking at that right now. I mean, an assault on a woman, any assault on a woman, you should face criminal charges. But if you, on top of that, used your power and position to think you could cover up the assault, well, that sounds criminal to me.”

