McEnany: ‘Monster’ Gov. Cuomo Should Resign — But ‘I Don’t Think He Will’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany reacted to New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announcing that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sexually harassed current and former state employees.

McEnany slammed Cuomo, describing him as “an absolute and total monster.” She said the governor should step down from his position but doesn’t think he will because it would mean “political suicide.”

“There’s a lot of pressure in the Democrat Party building on the governor. I imagine they are huddled in his mansion, strategizing about what to do. I don’t anticipate him stepping down. It would be really political suicide for him to do so, but it’s the right thing to do,” McEnany advised. “The allegations we heard are grotesque; they are appalling. One woman saying her career in public service ended because the governor was bored and lonely. This is a classic example of a man who is drunk on power, who abused his position. And just take a walk down memory lane. You had ABC News reporting on the fact that there is a groundswell of Cuomo for 2020 support on the ground for running for president. You had USA Today saying this is America’s governor. You had a fawning profile in Forbes talking about how compassionate he was, and he’s such a steady leader in a time COVID when what was going on behind the scenes was much different.”

She continued, “Not just the appalling sexual assault allegations, but the nursing home scandal, the book scandal, the special testing for his family. This man was a monster. I mean an absolute and total monster. The right thing to do is step down. I don’t think he will do so. He will follow the Ralph Northam playbook and just ride it out … but it’s no doubt the right thing to do — stepping down.”

