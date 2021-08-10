NY Assemblyman Kim: ‘Good for Our Democracy’ to Still Impeach Cuomo, We Need to Get Truth on Nursing Homes

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) said he still plans to hold outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) accountable for the nursing home deaths in the state and that continuing the impeachment process against Cuomo “is good for our democracy.”

Kim said, “I have committed, back in March, that after he goes down for sexual assault and harassment, I will still be here to hold him accountable for the thousands of nursing home deaths that happened under his watch, and I plan on still doing that, to hold him accountable for those decisions.”

He added, “I, for one, think the impeachment process is good for our democracy. We will get to the truth, of not just the women, but all the nursing home scandals, the book deals, everything else in between. Because we deserve the truth so we can make sure that we don’t repeat the same mistakes moving forward.”

