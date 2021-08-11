CNN’s Cooper Says Rand Paul Made ‘Baseless Claims’ on Masks, Then Interviews Dr. Who Said ‘Many’ Cloth Masks ‘Not Very Effective’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper said Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) had his “baseless claims” about coronavirus catch up to him by having his YouTube account suspended, and then interviewed Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and former adviser to President Joe Biden’s transition team Dr. Michael Osterholm, who said earlier in the month, on CNN, that “many” cloth face coverings aren’t particularly effective.

In the first segment, Cooper stated, “Tonight, baseless claims about COVID by two members of Congress are catching up with them, at least to a point. Republican Sen. Rand Paul’s YouTube channel is suspended for a week after his account posted a video claiming masks are not effective. That punishment came Tuesday, the same day that Twitter suspended Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for what it labeled a misleading tweet.”

In the next segment, Cooper discussed coronavirus with Osterholm, who, during a CNN appearance on August 2 said, “many of the face cloth coverings that people wear are not very effective in reducing any of the virus movement in or out.”

Cloth mask effectiveness did not come up during Cooper’s discussion with Osterholm.

