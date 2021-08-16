Taliban Spox to MSNBC’s Mohyeldin: Atrocities Allegations Baseless ‘Propaganda’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen denied reports that his forces are murdering Afghan military and civilians that worked with Americans over the past 20 years.

Shaheen claimed, “We will not punish them, and we will not pose any risk to them.”

Mohyeldin said, “Sir, the Afghan ambassador says the Taliban is carrying out mass executions of military personnel and targeted killings of civilians in Kandahar and Kabul. Our reporter in Kabul also says he is hearing similar reports. What is your response to those allegations that your forces are committing the atrocities?”

Shaheen said, “These allegations are totally baseless, totally wrong. They are the propaganda spread to another mislead the opinion of the world against us.”

Mohyeldin said, “We have been hearing messages from people who are saying that the Taliban and their fighters have gone house to house looking for people who worked alongside the Americans, who worked as translators, and in some cases taking young women and children as brides for their fighters. Are you denying those allegations?”

Shaheen said, “Yes, I totally deny them.”

Mohyeldin said, “Will you go after and punish those that worked with the Americans while they were there if they don’t leave the country?”

Shaheen said, “We want them not to leave the country. To live a normal life. Our country needs them.”

Mohyeldin said, “But will you punish those who worked with the Americans?”

Shaheen said, “We have commitment.”

Mohyeldin said, “Will you punish those that worked with the Americans?”

Shaheen said, “We will not punish them, and we will not pose any risk to them, to their property, and to their life. It is our policy. We have issued an official statement in this regard.”

