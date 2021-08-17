McCarthy: ‘Lack of Leadership’ from Biden in Afghanistan Will Cost America for Decades

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed President Joe Biden for his “lack of leadership” in his handling of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

McCarthy argued the Taliban’s takeover of the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, “would have never happened under President Trump.” He added Biden’s withdrawal “causes problems for decades.”

“This would have never happened under President Trump, the scenario of what transpired,” McCarthy emphasized. “They would have stopped what was moving forward. This Biden administration said they planned for every scenario. They told us two days prior that Kabul was not imminent. He told us less than a month before that this would never happen. I was in those intel briefings. We knew this would transpire. Why didn’t he stop it? He blamed everybody but the Taliban, and what’s even worse here is, this isn’t about leaving. This is about American legacy and Biden’s lack of leadership. This will last for decades.”

“He just cost the rest of this nation for our allies, for our adversaries what they’re going do,” he continued. “And remember what Joe Biden said as vice president — his advice was not to go in and get bin Laden. This is the decision he has made once again, but it causes problems for decades.”

