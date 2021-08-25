Lindsey Graham: ‘Biden Is Signing the Death Warrant of Thousands of Afghans Who Helped Us’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) weighed in on President Joe Biden caving to the Taliban by not extending the August 31 deadline to get Americans and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.

Graham, who thinks Biden should be impeached for his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, warned that by accepting the Taliban’s date, “Biden is signing the death warrant of thousands of Afghans who helped us.” He called Biden’s management of the withdrawal and leaving Afghans in danger is “the most dishonorable thing a commander-in-chief has done in modern times.”

“I don’t think he’s going to get away with it, politically,” Graham outlined. “I think there will be an uprising at home. It’s the most dishonorable thing a commander-in-chief has done in modern times. What he has said today is that he’s going to leave 31 of August because the Taliban told him they have to get out. There’s no way in hell we get all of the American citizens out. We are going to leave thousands of Afghans who fought along our side behind, and we’re setting the table for the rise of Al Qaeda and ISIS to attack us down the road. The ISIS fighters … have doubled in the last 10 days. The jailbreak led to thousands of ISIS fighters in jail and on the battlefield. So, yeah, I’m telling you it is over; that President Biden has signed the death warrant for thousands of Afghans who helped us. He’s washing his hands of Afghanistan.”

