Graham: I Think Joe Biden Should Be Impeached

Tuesday, during a discussion about the Biden administration failures in Afghanistan that aired on Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said President Joe Biden’s mishandling of the Afghanistan withdrawal was an impeachable offense.

Graham declared Biden should be impeached because of the motivations for his withdrawal.

“[I] think he should be impeached,” Graham said. “This is the most dishonorable thing a commander-in-chief has done, maybe, in modern times. Joe Biden, for political reasons, wanted to pull all of our troops out because of the polling numbers, and what has he done?”

“He’s created the conditions for another 9/11,” he continued. “He’s abandoned thousands of people who honorably and bravely fought along with us, and how do you win this war over time if you have nobody to help you over there? How do you keep it from our shores if all of us are here.”

