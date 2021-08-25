McCarthy: Biden ‘Has Ruined Our Reputation on the World Stages’

After apparently agreeing to the Taliban’s August 31 date to get American citizens out of Afghanistan and the House Democrats’ passage of a $3.5 trillion spending bill, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday accused President Joe Biden of damaging the United States’ reputation on the world stage.

McCarthy said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that Biden is “allowing the Taliban to direct” the United States’ foreign policy.

“I think [Biden] has ruined our reputation on the world stage,” McCarthy stated. “I think he is allowing the Taliban to direct our reputation but more importantly our foreign policy. When you have countries such as the U.K. and France that are in Afghanistan for only one reason, that America was attacked, that are begging us to extend the deadline past the 31 so they can get their citizens out, that the president sides with the Taliban because the Taliban told him when? That is a very sad day for America. And you know what Nancy Pelosi said on the floor? That it was a good day for America and Democrats because all they focused on was this spending and what the president talked about.”

He added, “Are they so tone-deaf that they don’t know what’s happening in the world? This is not going to harm us for the next week. This is going to harm us for the next two decades, that we’re leaving Americans behind. And when he gives the date, President Biden, of August 31, it’s really the 28. That’s when all the troops have to be out.”

