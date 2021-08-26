CBS News: ‘This Is the Worst Day of the Biden Presidency’

CBS News on Thursday reacted to the reported suicide bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that has killed multiple people, including children and at least 12 U.S. troops.

While speaking with CBS chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, anchor Norah O’Donnell said it was “fair” to describe it as “the worst day of the Biden presidency.

“Nancy, I think it is fair to say — this is the worst day of Biden presidency,” O’Donnell declared.

“It’s the worst day of the Biden presidency, Norah, and it is the deadliest day for U.S. service members in Afghanistan in a decade, since August of 2011 when 30 Americans lost their lives when a helicopter was shot down,” Cordes replied. “So, this is a very momentous time for this White House.”

Cordes went on to say President Joe Biden has been meeting with members of his administration in the Situation Room.

“[H]ere at the White House, the flags are in full staff at this moment,” she added.

“Nancy, this is the ultimate nightmare scenario,” O’Donnell asserted. “I mean, President Biden wanted to get out of Afghanistan. He wanted to end our commitment after 20 years.”

“In this effort to withdraw, it’s become extremely chaotic. They have succeeded in getting 100,000 people out, but now it has resulted in 27 casualties,” she added.

