Mary Trump: We Must Hold Donald Accountable for 1/6 or More ‘Autocratic, Cruel’ Leaders Coming

Former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day” that her uncle must be held accountable for the riot at the Capitol on January 6, or the U.S. will be “vulnerable to autocratic, cruel and incompetent leaders.”

On the House Select Committee, investigating January 6, Trump said, “I was actually quite pleased at the depth and breadth of the request being made by the committee because it shows that they understand the seriousness of what we faced and what we continue to face. Donald will do everything in his power to stonewall, to avoid, to evade, and to deny them the information they want. He will give everybody else the same marching orders.”

Co-anchor John Berman said, “So, your new book talks about what you call our nation’s trauma and finding a way to heal. And you do think that your uncle was responsible for some of this trauma dividing this nation. I wonder what you say to those who say, look, we need to turn the page. Stop talking about him. Look forward, not backward. What’s your answer to that?”

Trump said, “My answer is we can’t, unfortunately. He remains relevant because the Republican Party have chosen to allow him to remain relevant. They continue to empower him. They continue to seek his endorsements and his permission. And he continues to control the base. The other thing I would say is that one of the reasons we’re in the mess we’re in is because historically, as a country, we have never been able to hold ourselves accountable, let alone powerful leaders who have either committed crimes or committed unconstitutional behaviors.”

“So there is a direct line from that to Donald,” she added. “I think it’s time we don’t turn the page, and we take a long hard look at where we are and how we got here and why we continue to be so vulnerable to autocratic, cruel and incompetent leaders like Donald.”

