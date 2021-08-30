GOP Rep. Mast: Blinken Is Touting Terrorists Promising They Won’t Let Afghanistan Become a Terrorist Haven

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) argued that Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s statements about the Taliban’s counterterrorism commitments are Blinken telling us, “The terrorists said they won’t allow that country to become a terrorist safe haven.”

Mast stated, “[P]robably the most dire thing that I heard him say was this: That the Taliban made a commitment to not allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven. Let’s break that down, the terrorists said they won’t allow that country to become a terrorist safe haven. That’s — makes you wonder about Blinken, our State Department, Biden, at every possible level.”

