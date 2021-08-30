GOP Rep. Waltz: America in ‘Worse Place’ Now with Afghanistan than 20 Years Ago

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) sounded off on the United States’ withdrawal out of Afghanistan.

Waltz argued the situation in Afghanistan, where the United States has to scramble to get servicemembers and allies out by August 31, is a “terrible” one. He added that America is in a “worse place” now with Afghanistan than it was 20 years ago after the September 11 attacks.

“We’re in a terrible situation,” Waltz warned. “And this notion that we have leverage over the Taliban — let me tell you, having sat across the table from these thugs. They are going to turn it on this team very quickly. Every time they don’t get access to the billions in foreign reserves or economic assistance, or international recognition, they can walk down the street and take another hostage. They are the ones with leverage. And this administration has handed it to them on a silver platter.”

“Let me tell you why this is worse than Saigon,” he continued. “And we’re in a worse place now than 2001 because at least then we had a Northern Alliance. We had the agreement from countries in the region to base our forces. Now, we have no bases. We have given them all away. And not a single country surrounding Afghanistan has agreed to base our forces, much less allow lethal strikes to go after al Qaeda. Our local allies are being hunted down as we speak. There’s a few left, but they have heard nothing from the White House.”

