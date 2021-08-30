Hirono: Some Americans ‘Will Not Be Able to Get out’ of Afghanistan in Time, Admin. Promised ‘More Information’ on How They’ll Get out

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) stated that there will be Americans in Afghanistan “who will not be able to get out in time.” And Secretary of State Tony Blinken has promised “he will give us more information” on how Americans who are in the country after August 31 will be able to get out.

Hirono said that Blinken told her at one of the briefings the Senate had “that our goal of getting as many U.S. — the rest of the U.S. citizens, as well as our Afghan partners and their families and Afghans at risk out of Afghanistan does not end on August 31. So, we will continue to use everything in our means in order to enable these people to get out.”

Host Kate Bolduan later asked, “Are you, at this moment, kind of working under the impression that Americans who want to get out, there are some that are not going to be able to get out in time?”

Hirono responded, “There will be some who will not be able to get out in time. That’s why the continuing goal has got to be in place. And Secretary Blinken has said that he will give us more information as to how that is going to be accomplished going forward.”

