Pentagon Spox Kirby: ‘There Were Also Several Hundred’ Other Americans ‘That Didn’t Want to Leave’ Afghanistan

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that while he doesn’t believe there’s an “exact figure” on the number of Americans still in Afghanistan, the government thinks the number is “probably in the low hundreds that are still there,” and that “there were also several hundred others that didn’t want to leave.”

