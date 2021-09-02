CNN’s Toobin on Texas Abortion Ruling: The ‘Least’ SCOTUS Owes Us Is an Explanation

Thursday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin reacted to the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.

Toobin lamented on “New Day” that the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the law to stand, warning that it “effectively” overturns Roe v. Wade. He said the “least” SCOTUS owes everyone is an explanation for their ruling.

“I think just the most important thing to emphasize is that Texas, a state with 29 million people in it, abortion is illegal for all intents and purposes,” Toobin stated. “This has never happened in an American state since 1973 when Roe V. Wade was decided. I mean, this is an enormous event in the lives of the American people, and of course, especially American women because this has been a constitutional right that has been understood and reaffirmed over and over again by the Supreme Court. But Donald Trump said repeatedly he was going to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and that’s what they have done along with Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. And they have done it in a … way that I think calls into question the legitimacy of the Court as an institution.”

“They didn’t even wait to hear a full argument of a case,” he continued. “They just sort of did it on the spur of the moment without hearing a full case. By declining to intervene in this case, they have effectively overturned Roe v. Wade in Texas, if not in the whole country. And I think, you know, the least the Supreme Court owes us is an explanation for what they do, and we didn’t even get that from them yesterday.”

