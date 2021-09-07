Scarborough: Abortion a Right ‘Written into the Constitution’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday reacted to the United States Supreme Court upholding Texas’ new abortion law.

Scarborough lamented that the Supreme Court took away “a constitutionally protected right, recognized as written into the Constitution for half a century.” He questioned how SCOTUS would do away with a “constitutional right that 70% of Americans support.”

“And you know, Mika, just there’s so much about this ruling I don’t get. As you know, one of my favorite sayings is that in politics, sometimes when you win, you lose, and when you lose, you win. And that saying, of course, from the late Illinois Senator Paul Simon applies to this new Texas abortion law, where the losers aren’t just limited to Republican politicians. Another institution deeply damaged by the Texas law is the U.S. Supreme Court, who willingly — and I really still can’t believe this — they willingly went along with the GOP’s ploy to strip Americans of a constitutional right that 70% of Americans support — a constitutional right that’s been recognized by the Supreme Court for 50 years. And they did so based purely on procedural grounds,” Scarborough outlined.

He later added, “I guess what really surprises me the most is that the United States Supreme Court, that five justices on the U.S. Supreme Court, would take away a constitutionally protected right, recognized as written into the Constitution for half a century, and do it based purely on procedural grounds.”

