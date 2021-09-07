Schmidt: DeSantis, Abbott Committing ‘Some of the Most Irresponsible Acts’ in U.S. History

Former Bush strategist Steve Schmidt said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” by banning mask mandates that Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX) are committing “some of the most irresponsible acts in the history of the country.”

Schmidt said, “I think the reality is right now we have one pro-democracy party, political party in a two-party system in the United States of America and that we are in this era of radicalization, of political extremism.”

He continued, “We are seeing it play out with the intimations of violence by members of Congress. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Madison Cawthorn, and others. We are going to have more and more of it as we stand, I think, at the edge of Donald Trump clearly announcing his intention to be a candidate in 2024 and watching the governor of Texas and the governor of Florida commit some of the most irresponsible acts in the history of the country with regard to anyone who has held the office of governor, assaulting the public good every day. All of it to audition to one day lead this autocratic movement after Donald Trump steps away from its leadership.”

On the unvaccinated dying, Schmidt said, “COVID may be the medical cause of their death, but what they were killed by was misinformation. What they were killed by was lies. What they were killed by is the malice and the immorality of political leaders who would risk their lives in a big con for the purpose of appeasing a base.”

