Manchin: I Will Not Vote for $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Bill 

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that he will not vote for the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package that the Democrats are trying to pass as a companion bill to the infrastructure package.

Anchor Dana Bash said, "Let's talk about the op-ed you wrote. You said you cannot support the $3.5 trillion bill until you get greater clarity on why that amount is necessary. Most of your colleagues have been trying to give you that clarity over the past couple of weeks since you wrote that. Party leader, Chuck Schumer, says he’s moving, quote, full speed ahead with this package. Will he have your vote?”</p> <figure id="D-ROS-B1" class="a8d"></figure> <figure id="M-ROS-B1" class="a8d"></figure><figure id="gmxrevmore" class="H"></figure> <p>Manchin said, “And that’s fine. He can. He will not have my vote on 3.5. Chuck knows that. We’ve talked about this. We already put out $5.4 trillion and tried to help Americans in every way we possibly can. A lot of the help we put out there is still there and is going to run until clear of next year, 2022. What’s the urgency? What’s the urgency we have? It’s not the same urgency we had with the American rescue plan. We got that out the door quickly, about $2 trillion. On top of that, with the CARES package, leading up to that. There’s still an awful lot of people who need help, but you have 11 million jobs that aren’t filled right now. Something is not matching up. Don’t you think we ought to hit the pause and find out? The vulnerability we have right now, we don’t know what happened with this COVID. It’s awful, coming back the way it is with a vengeance. We don’t know about inflation. It’s running rampant right now. In West Virginia, inflation is run rampant. On top of that, the geopolitical challenges we are going to have. Shouldn't we be prepared?" 