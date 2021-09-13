Graham Urges Biden Not to Recognize Taliban as Legitimate Gov’t of Afghanistan — ‘Would Set in Motion a Disaster’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged President Joe Biden to refrain from recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Graham warned recognizing the terrorist organization as the legitimate government of Afghanistan would “set in motion a disaster throughout the world.” He voiced his concern that the Biden administration would instead “embrace the Taliban.”

“You have to make a decision about the Taliban,” Graham declared. “Do you recognize them as the legitimate government of Afghanistan? If you do, you set in motion a disaster throughout the world. They are terrorists.”

“I’m going to try to introduce legislation naming the Taliban as a foreign terrorist organization,” he added. “What would I do? I would bleed the Taliban dry. I would wait for the civil war to emerge, and it certainly will, and I would help the people on the other side. I would make the Taliban’s life difficult. I would watch them like a hawk the best I could. [If] I saw any indication in a rise in al Qaeda, I would act, but I would isolate the Taliban. The Biden administration, I think, is going to embrace the Taliban, which puts Americans all over the world at risk.”

