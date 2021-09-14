Rand Paul: Drone Strike ‘Wasn’t Classified’ When Biden Admin. Was Bragging, Now It’s Classified and ‘They’re Not Sure’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that the Biden administration “was very, very forthcoming saying that they killed a terrorist” with the drone strike intended to target ISIS-K, but now, “They say it’s classified. So, apparently, it wasn’t classified when they were bragging that they got a terrorist. But now, they’re not sure.”

Paul said, “I wasn’t too impressed. And here’s the thing: The Biden administration was very, very forthcoming saying that they killed a terrorist. They were really proud of we got an ISIS-K high operative, somebody high up in the organization. They told us this. Now, if you ask them, was it an aid worker or an ISIS operative? They say it’s classified. So, apparently, it wasn’t classified when they were bragging that they got a terrorist. But now, they’re not sure. But it sounds to me like he really isn’t sure and it’s going to have to be investigated.”

