Trump on George W. Bush: ‘He Got on the Aircraft Carrier’ — ‘Made a Fool Out of Himself’

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” reminded viewers that former President George W. Bush “got on the aircraft carrier and he made a fool out of himself” referencing the “Mission Accomplished” speech on the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln during the Iraq war in 2003.

During a speech at a 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Bush said, “There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home. Then there is disdainful pluralism in their disdain for human life. In their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit.”

Trump said, “I heard President Bush’s speech over the weekend. And I said, this is the guy that got us into the quicksand of the Middle East, and he didn’t win because he could have won, and he didn’t win. Remember, he got on the aircraft carrier, and he made a fool out of himself. President Bush made the single biggest mistake in the history of our country. And that’s getting into the quicksand of the Middle East. And then he couldn’t finish the job, and now he’s lecturing us.”

He continued, “That are people in the right, that our people in many cases that love our country, that they are worse terrorists, then al Qaeda.”

Trump added, “He doesn’t mention Antifa. He doesn’t mention BLM, who killed people over the summer. You know, they killed a lot of people. They burn down cities everything else. Nothing happens to them, But they go after the right, and it’s a disgrace. President Bush should apologize to the people of our country.”

