MSNBC’s Reid: Republicans’ ‘Creepy Litte COVID-Loving Death Cult Ways’ Are ‘Political Suicide’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid called Republicans’ “creepy little COVID-loving death cult ways” “political suicide.”

Reid said, “We begin tonight with a message to Republicans. OK, we get it! COVID is the precious, and you love it. You love COVID so much you want it to spread into schools, in the office, in the Walmart, on the cruise ships, and at the club. That great spongy ball with the red spikes, you want it pumping through your veins with an Ivermectin chaser. Why do you love it so much? We have absolutely no bloody idea. But here’s the thing, you weirdos. Everyone else, everyone else hates COVID. It is ravaging classrooms and hospitals across the nation, like in Southern Illinois, where zero ICU beds are available. ”

She continued, “It all helps to explain why Governor Gavin Newsom beat the recall effort and, by a lot, winning support from more than 60% of the electorate. According to exit polls, the most important issue for voters was the coronavirus. When asked about the governor’s job on COVID, 65% said his policies were about right or not strict enough. So Republicans, your thirst for COVID is why you lost. Nobody likes your policies that threaten our safety and our kids. You, you may want COVID. You may want to ingest horse dewormer and attend far too many funerals, but we don’t. Instead of just saying that or tweeting that or fighting about that, California voted that. It is perhaps the first real tangible proof that your creepy little COVID-loving death cult ways are not going to work for you at the ballot box. In fact, it’s political suicide. Also, apparently, talk radio suicide because your COVID plan is killing your right-wing hosts. The majority of us Americans want things like. I don’t know, better infrastructure, good schools, gun reform, jobs, and the right to vote.”

