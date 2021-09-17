John Kennedy: Trusting Biden Admin with Immigration Is Like ‘Trusting Harvey Weinstein with your Daughter’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) ripped President Joe Biden and his administration’s handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kennedy said the Biden administration “has an open border policy,” which has led to the crisis at the border. He asserted that trusting Biden with managing the border properly is like “trusting Harvey Weinstein with your daughter.”

“Look, I regret having to say this, but when it comes to illegal immigration, you just can’t trust the Biden administration. It would be like trusting Harvey Weinstein with your daughter,” Kennedy declared. “When it comes to illegal immigration, the Biden administration lies like they breathe. They’re like timeshare salesmen. I mean, they’re peerless. The truth is that the Biden administration has an open border policy. The truth is that this year we’ll have well over 2 million people coming into our country, allowed in by the president, and we don’t have the slightest idea who they are. And I believe that the reason that they’re limiting drone usage is because they don’t want the American public to know, and I think this is illegal. And I think they are also misreading the American people. The American people support legal immigration. That’s why we welcome about a million of our world’s neighbors every year to become American citizens legally. That’s more than any other country in the world, but we do not support illegal immigration.”

“[W]e now have an open border policy,” he added. “The nutjobs are in charge in the Biden administration.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent