Maher: We’re Always Looking over our Shoulders Because Snitching Has Become Bipartisan

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher lamented that snitching on people has become bipartisan and said he doesn’t want to live in a world “where you can’t trust your neighbors and you’re always looking over your shoulder,” and slammed the snitches by telling them, “You’re a loser with Wi-Fi and all the time in the world to listen to long-forgotten podcasts. You’re not a journalist. You’re just a creepy little rat.”

Maher said, “As I’m sure you’ve heard, Texas just passed America’s harshest abortion law, which includes the idea that anyone even helping a woman get an abortion, like the Uber driver who takes her to the clinic, can be sued by random citizen snitches for up to $10,000. … Even if you hate sluts and love money, you have to admit bounty hunting people who help pregnant women is a little un-American. Also, you’re working too hard, Texas. This is 2021, you don’t have to pay people to snitch. America is snitch nation now. They’ll happily do it for free.”

He continued, “Being a snitch? Now, it’s not a bad thing. Oh, it used to be. It used to be one of the first things we taught children, nobody likes a tattletale. But now, virtually any public accomplishment comes with the obligatory follow-up snitch story a few days later.”

After referencing Mike Richards and Alexi McCammond losing their jobs over past statements and Rachel Nichols losing her job over a private conversation, Maher stated, “Even sadder, this love of snitching seems to be one of the few areas that is now truly bipartisan. Snitch nation isn’t about what side you’re on. It’s about this mindset where everyone is an amateur secret policeman and tattling is a virtue. The woke side of the Internet thinks going through someone’s old MySpace account makes them part of the resistance. It doesn’t. It makes you a punk. And Republicans, lately, besides sponsoring that new reality show, Texas zygote hunters, have been encouraging college students to whip out their phones to record and report professors who espouse leftist ideas. As always, the snowflakes fall just as hard on the right as they do on the left. Colleges pride themselves on being safe spaces, not for professors, at least not any who might want to stretch young minds to think differently and try on new ideas. Yeah, try that at your peril.”

He further addressed those who engage in these cancellation campaigns, saying, “You’re a loser with Wi-Fi and all the time in the world to listen to long-forgotten podcasts. You’re not a journalist. You’re just a creepy little rat. Go to Texas and catch a runaway embryo.”

Maher concluded, “I don’t want to live in Snitchlandia, where you can’t trust your neighbors and you’re always looking over your shoulder, a land of Karens and Gladys Kravitzes, ruled by citizen informants, where Republicans sue you for your sex life and Democrats get you fired for a Halloween costume. And then we all go home and applaud ourselves for our courage.”

