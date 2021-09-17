MSNBC’s Williams: ‘Some Worry’ ‘Humanitarian and Health Crisis’ in Del Rio Will Be Used as ‘Distraction’ from COVID Deaths in TX

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” host Brian Williams stated that the situation in Del Rio “is a mess and a snowballing humanitarian and health crisis,” but “some worry it’s going to be used as a giant flashy distraction” from “the rising death toll stemming from mismanagement and ghoulish denialism during a pandemic” in Texas.

Williams said, “In the days to come, the Texas border’s going to get a lot of attention, and deservedly so during this surge of immigrants. Right-wing media will call it an invasion. They already are, and they will tell Americans they are in grave danger as a result. And while the situation in places like Del Rio is a mess and a snowballing humanitarian and health crisis, the coverage will be dire. And some worry it’s going to be used as a giant flashy distraction in a state like Texas, where Gov. Abbott, like DeSantis in Florida, would rather talk about anything other than the rising death toll stemming from mismanagement and ghoulish denialism during a pandemic. Both men, both governors face tough re-election campaigns, both men just want to be loved by Donald Trump and the people who love him.”

Williams then played a “powerful” new ad from the Lincoln Project on coronavirus deaths in Texas.

