Pompeo: Milley Will Have to ‘Explain’ Himself Regarding China Calls

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weighed in on Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly calling his Chinese counterpart General Li Zuocheng multiple times during the Trump presidency and vowing to warn him ahead of any U.S. military action.

Pompeo said if the report were substantiated, then Milley should be held accountable for his actions. He added that he prays it is not true.

“I’m always skeptical of Bob Woodward … but if [Milley] did that. If General Milley called and … told the Chinese Communist Party, I promise you I will give you a holler before we attack, this is something that is deeply inconsistent with his responsibility,” Pompeo stated. “He is not even in the chain of command. It would have been a tragic, horrible thing to do. He will have to account and explain what he said to the Chinese Communist Party.”

He continued, “I’ve seen him say a few things these last few weeks that I wouldn’t have anticipated — things about Critical Race Theory, his comments about China not being an enemy. We know that that’s the case. So, I pray that’s not what happened.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent