Rubio: Biden Promised to Return Normalcy and Competence, We Got ‘Cascade of Calamities’ 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated, “Joe Biden was elected on the promise that he was going to return normalcy, competency to the American government.” And instead, “what you see now is a cascade of calamities and disasters, and they were all created by him and by actions he took.”

Rubio said, “Joe Biden was elected on the promise that he was going to return normalcy, competency to the American government. That’s what he argued and said as if there was an absence of it. And what you see now is a cascade of calamities and disasters, and they were all created by him and by actions he took. You can’t go around for months sort of arguing that there’s not going to be any border security and creating the perception and the reality that people can enter the country and they’re going to get to stay and not expect for thousands of people to come. … And by the way, where is the vice president, who’s supposed to be in charge of border response? I think right now she seems to be in the Witness Protection Program.”

Rubio further accused the Biden administration of wanting to move away from the issue of people stuck in Afghanistan.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett