Tim Scott: ‘Can’t Believe’ Some House Dems Rejected Iron Dome Funding — ‘Just Dead Wrong’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) reacted to the House of Representatives passing a stand-alone bill to provide Israel with $1 billion to fund its Iron Dome missile defense system. The bill’s passage came two days after the funding was removed from a larger spending bill following pressure from members of “The Squad.”

Scott said he “can’t believe” the far-left House Democrats would not want to allow the U.S. ally to defend itself. He likened it to the Afghan crisis, calling it “dead wrong.”

“I can’t believe it,” Scott lamented. “If there’s anything that is not debatable, it is standing strong with our allies. Iron Dome has saved thousands upon thousands of lives just recently. Over the last decade, I can’t even count the number of lives that have been saved because of Iron Dome, but more importantly, think about it this way, Brian: Iron Dome prevents deaths, which then allows for us not to see a war in the Middle East because if you start killing thousands of Israelis, they have to respond. It is their ability to defend themselves that reduces the likelihood of war in the Middle East, and why would we not stand by our allies? It feels akin to the Afghan crisis, now an Iron Dome crisis.”

“It’s just dead wrong,” he concluded.

