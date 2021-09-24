Watch: COVID-Postive ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Leave Mid-Show Moments Before VP Harris Introduced

Moments before Vice President Kamala Harris was introduced Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were asked to leave the table.

Behar said, “We are back, and there seems to be something happening here that I’m not 100% aware of. Can someone please apprise me for a second?”

She continued, “Ana and Sunny have to leave. We will you why in a couple of minutes.”

After they left the set, Behar asked, “So should I introduce the vice president?”

The stage manager said, “Yes.”

As she starting the introduction, another off-camera voice said, “No.”

Behar said, “Shall we dance? What?” then they cut to commercial.

Later Behar announced both her colleagues tested positive for COVID and the vice president would appear remote.

Behar and co-host Sara Haines took questions from the live studio audience while waiting.

In the next segment, Behar said, “So since this is going to be a major news story any minute now, what happened is that Sunny and Ana both apparently tested positive for Covid. No matter how hard we try, see things happen. They probably have a breakthrough case, and they’ll be ok, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated up the wazoo. I mean, a lot of vaccines.”

She added, “They don’t want to take a chance with her being on the set right now. It’s very important we keep her healthy and safe.”

