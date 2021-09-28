MSNBC’s Hasan: Tucker Carlson Is Promoting ‘Fringe Neo-Nazi Conspiracy’

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said Tuesday on his steaming Peacock TV show that Fox News host Tucker Carlson was pushing a “fringe neo-Nazi conspiracy about migrants and black and brown people” replacing white people in America.

Hasan said, “This is very dangerous stuff. It fueled the hateful chains of ‘Jews will not replace us’ in Charlottesville in 2017. A day that led to a neo-Nazi killing a 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, when he drove through the crowd. Great replacement theory also inspired the mass shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018. Eleven Jews were killed that day by a far-right racist.”

He continued, “Great replacement theory gets people killed, and yet you now have Tucker Carlson, the most influential right-wing cable news host in America, defending it, promoting it, mainstreaming it, and elected Republicans are now following in his footsteps.”

Hasan added, “This is a deeply dangerous moment for America. Millions of people every night are watching cable hosts endorse a once-fringe neo-Nazi conspiracy about migrants and black and brown people and Jews. Millions of people are voting for politicians who used to be afraid to say this stuff out loud but are now happily and proudly doing so. And look, we know where this obsession with great replacement theory ends. With people being killed.”

