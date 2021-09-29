Sasse: Biden Views Afghanistan as ‘PR’ Issue, Assumes ‘Media’s Going to Run Cover’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) stated that the White House thinks of the situation in Afghanistan is a public relations issue, and just assumes “the American people aren’t going to pay attention, and the mainstream media’s going to run cover for them.”

Sasse said, “[T]he White House has repeatedly thought of this as only a PR crisis. They just assume that the American people aren’t going to pay attention, and the mainstream media’s going to run cover for them. And so, they treat this as a PR crisis to just jump from one news cycle to the next. It isn’t that. This is a moral crisis, and it’s a moral crisis of the president’s own making. He lied. President Biden lied when he said he would stay until every American got out, and he just assumed everybody would forget by the next cycle. He lied when he said that the Taliban would give us and our allies safe passage to the Kabul airport. That was always nuts. These are bloodthirsty terrorists. He just assumed that people would forget by the next news cycle. The president lied about the airstrike that ended up killing innocent Afghans. … The president lied about the warnings the generals and the intel. community were giving leading up to the withdrawal. He has viewed this as just bumper sticker nonsense to bumper sticker nonsense.”

