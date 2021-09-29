Tuberville: ‘I Hope We Look at’ Impeachment, Democrat House Committee Assignments After 2022 Midterms

According to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Republicans look to be in good shape for the 2022 midterms, more than a year away.

If the GOP should win back a majority in the House of Representatives, there should be consequences for Democrats, including President Joe Biden and so-called House progressives.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, the freshman Alabama Republican U.S. Senator expressed his frustrations with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her efforts to pass massive packages.

He said he anticipated Republicans would get back the House but likely be stuck with Biden, which he maintained was better than Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This will decide the direction this country is going in,” he said. “We’re going to decide next year in a lot of areas. They passed this $5 trillion, and you know, Jeff — when you start an entitlement, you can’t get out of it. They’re trying to rush this through. Nancy Pelosi is trying to rush it, get it signed, sealed, delivered — get it all pumped up. Where we do take the House next year — we’ll get the House for sure. We’ve got to fight like heck to get the Senate because it is a little bit harder.”

“We’re stuck with Biden for a few years, but he’s much better than that girl who is supposed to be the border czar,” Tuberville continued. “You never see her up here. You never hear from her … whoever she is.”

Tuberville added that impeachment should be a consideration if Republicans win control. He also said an examination of committee assignments for some Democrats was warranted.

“I hope we look at it,” he replied. “I hope we look at people who are on committees who have made outrageous, dangerous statements, that we kick them out of committees. This lady has gone overboard a little bit — Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s an American, though. She’s trying to get people to listen to her. But these progressives, these Marxists, Maxine Waters — some of these people have got people hurt. They need to be gone. And they need to be walking the halls, looking for somebody to talk to them.”

