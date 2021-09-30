GOP Rep. Gimenez: Migrant Situation Will ‘Continue to Be Out of Control’ Unless Biden Changes Policy

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) reacted to warnings from Panama’s foreign minister that tens of thousands of migrants are planning to come to the U.S. border by stating that the situation “is getting out of control, will be and continue to be out of control, until the Biden administration changes their policy.” And could stop most of the problems by just going back to former President Trump’s policies.

Gimenez said, “Look, we know that the foreign minister of Panama has warned there are 60,000 just Haitians about ready to cross the border. That’s about four times more than we saw under that bridge in [Del Rio]. So, this thing is getting out of control, will be and continue to be out of control, until the Biden administration changes their policy. Basically, it just has to revert back to the Trump policies and most of this will stop.”

