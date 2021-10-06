Cindy McCain: Republicans’ Extreme Rhetoric Is ‘Damaging to Democracy’ — It’s Not a Functioning Party

Guest co-host Cindy McCain said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the current state of the Republican Party’s rhetoric was “damaging to democracy.”

In a video, former Governor Nikki Haley (R-SC) said, “Today’s Democrats don’t even believe in America. We’ve reached a place where the president and the vice president of the United States routinely accuse America of systemic racism. Virtually every Democratic politician agrees with them. We cannot ignore minorities and women. The left is feeding them a false narrative about our country, and more often than not, it’s all they hear.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I resent it when she says that Democrats don’t believe in America. The Democrats were not the people who stormed the Capitol on January 6. Hello. She’s got some nerve.”

McCain said, “This is the exact thing that we’re talking about, though this kind of rhetoric that takes place within the Republican Party and around the country is damaging. It’s not just damaging to our party. It’s damaging to democracy. We’re trying to overcome January 6, which was devastating, and we’re not going to do it with stuff like this. It’s not going to happen.”

Behar asked, “Cindy, what happened to your party? You used to be a Republican. What happened to your party?”

McCain said, “I’m still a Republican. I haven’t changed my party affiliation. I’m saddened by what’s going on. We need a two-party system that both function, and this is not functioning at all.”

She added, “I watched what happened in my own home state, our state has been Republican traditionally Republican forever, and there’s a change in this country. I know we saw January 6, I know what has occurred on everything else, but people are not — they don’t like the party as it is now. I know they want a better party and represented better. I think we’re going to find a lot more independence in all of this.”

