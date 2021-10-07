CNN’s Bash: ‘I Was Physically Sick’ Reading Trump Statement Saying the Real Insurrection Was Election Day

Thursday, CNN political correspondent Dana Bash reacted to a statement put out by former President Donald Trump, which he described November 3, 2020 as a day of insurrection rather than the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Bash said on “New Day” that she was “physically sick reading that statement.” She said what makes her sick is that Trump continues to push that narrative.

“We’re not in the alternate reality. We’re in the real reality,” Bash lamented. “I don’t even have words anymore to describe except to say that I was physically sick reading that statement when the former president put it out last night. Not because it was surprising, not because it was new, but because it was still happening.”

She continued, “And let’s be clear why he did it then. He did it to give cover to his lieutenants and to encourage them to defy the January 6 Committee. As Elie Honig was describing in the last hour, they really are limited in their power to get the Trump people from Mark Meadows to Dan Scavino to come and testify even with subpoenas. And what the former president was doing was saying keep on keeping on, atta boy, and also continuing to grow and to foment the support for that defiance among his supporters.”

