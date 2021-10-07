Rand Paul: DOJ Did Nothing about Mob Surrounding Me, But They’ll Go After Parents for Non-Federal Issues and ‘the Crime of Dissent’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that the Department of Justice didn’t do anything about the mob of people who surrounded him and his wife in D.C., but is now going after “moms at school boards” over areas that have nothing to do with federal law and “the crime of dissent.”

Paul said, “You know, both my wife and I have been through a lot, not only being — myself being shot at — the ballfield when Steve Scalise was nearly killed, being there when a mob of 100 surrounded us, threatening to kill us, holding us essentially hostage until policemen came and broke us free. They were assaulting the policemen as they were trying to get us to the hotel. One of the policemen was ultimately bloodied and had a laceration that required stitches above his eye. … We asked them to investigate the mob of 100 to see who paid for them to come to D.C., who was putting them up in thousand-dollar-a-night hotels? Not one thing was ever done by the Department of Justice. But now, moms at school boards are being told that they’re criminals, potential domestic terrorists for the crime of dissent.”

He later added, “Look, there are all kinds of laws about decorum and there ought to be. The idiot woman that goes in the bathroom filming Sen. Sinema in a bathroom. That is illegal, according to every local ordinance, and you should punish it, punish that person. If you go to a school board meeting and you’re disruptive and you don’t obey the rules of the school board meeting, then there will be local punishment, but it has nothing to do with the federal law. It has nothing to do with the Department of Justice.”

