Maher: Democrats ‘Don’t Really Address,’ or ‘Have a Plan for’ the Border

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the border is an issue Democrats “don’t really address, they don’t seem to really have a plan for it, and always is their Achilles’ heel come election time.”

Maher stated, “So, every few months, we read the same story about this crisis at the border here in America, our southern border. And a couple of weeks ago, we all saw the picture of that trooper, or whatever he was…whipping somebody. We know that’s not what we should be doing. What should we be doing on the border? Not that. What should we be doing, though? Because I mean, the stats in July, 200,000 people, this is the biggest number of people to show up at the border in 21 years. And three in ten of them, for the first time, a number that high, were not from Mexico or Guatemala, Honduras, or El Salvador. They’re from all over the world. The people getting whipped were Haitians. What do we do about the border? I feel like this is the Democrats’ version of health care for the Republicans, the issue they don’t really address, they don’t seem to really have a plan for it, and always is their Achilles’ heel come election time.”

He added that having a largely family-based immigration system in the U.S. is “odd. Because we still can’t find enough workers in this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett