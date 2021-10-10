Stephanie Grisham: Trump ‘Is Taking Advantage of the Base’ with Claims He Won 2020

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that former President Donald Trump is taking advantage of his base with the claims he won the 2020 presidential election.

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “So, walk me through election night and the day after. There seems to be some evidence that he was accepting what was happening with the results, and then something changed. Can you pinpoint it?”

Grisham replied, “I can’t. I was with Mrs. Trump most of the night, to be honest with you. When I walked past to go to her room, he was surrounded at that point by a lot of people from the campaign and by his family, et cetera. He was just angry and wanting somebody to call Fox about calling Arizona. When they went down to take the stage, I remember specifically there was still kind of a debate on what he should say when he took the stage. It was kind of decided he should say we’ll see what happens, which obviously he did not say that when he took the stage. I think he just refused to give up. It’s Donald Trump, right? He will never admit to being wrong or to losing anything.”

“Now he’s doubling and tripling down because he’s got so many people supporting that theory,” she continued. “I think one thing he’s gotten really good at, or he did get really good at as president, is taking advantage of the base and this group of people who are so desperate for a voice, which I understand and support, but I think they’re being taken advantage of now. I think he knows they’ll do whatever he says.”

