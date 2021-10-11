Crenshaw: Kamala Harris ‘Doesn’t Care About Border Security,’ Illegal Immigration

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) sounded off on the Biden administration’s handling of the border.

According to Crenshaw, Vice President Kamala Harris skipped a meeting last week with Mexican government officials to discuss the border crisis because she “doesn’t care about border security” nor illegal immigration.

“She’s supposed to be the border czar, so why wasn’t she at the meetings?” host Ashley Webster asked of Harris.

“Because she doesn’t care about border security. She doesn’t care about illegal immigration. They want this to happen. I mean, I hope nobody else is pretending otherwise,” Crenshaw replied. “We shouldn’t pretend why this is incompetence. And they’ll throw out some really weird reasons as to why these illegal immigration surges have increased so much.”

He continued, “They’ll say first it was Trump’s fault, then there was a hurricane, well then people are sad, or a civil war or a president got killed. They make up reason after reason after reason — ‘Oh. it is a seasonal surge.’ They’re full of it. The truth is they want more of this. They listen to these immigration activist groups that help people kind of disappear into society. They work with governors from places like California, New York, so there is no federal law enforcement there whatsoever. They won’t cooperate with federal officials. They do this on purpose, right? And then on the back end, they implement, they want to implement legislation that would give everybody amnesty. So, what they actually believe there is a voter bloc coming here. Remember, they actually took a strong stand against Cubans coming across. Remember that? Why? Because Cubans tend to vote Republican. So, this is very political for them.”

