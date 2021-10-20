Buttigieg: Supply Issues ‘Driven by’ Pandemic and ‘Pandemic Ends When We Get Everybody Vaccinated’

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that the supply chain issues are “driven by a pandemic that we need to put behind us. The pandemic ends when we get everybody vaccinated.”

Buttigieg said, “Well, look, there are going to be disruptions and shocks to the system as long as the pandemic continues. But we know some of the steps that we’re taking are going to make a difference. Remember, there are three factors here: It’s about supply, it’s about demand, and it’s about the pandemic. And those three factors are interacting.”

He later added, “Look, the bottom line is that everything we’re experiencing right now, from issues impacting the supply chain, to issues impacting the ability to travel right now, they’re all driven by a pandemic that we need to put behind us. The pandemic ends when we get everybody vaccinated. It is our best tool to get that done, and it’s one of the reasons why these vaccine requirements are so important and they work.”

