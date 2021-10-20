Condoleezza Rice: January 6 Capitol Riot ‘Was Wrong’ — But ‘It’s Time to Move On’

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the January 6 Capitol riot was “wrong,” but now the country needs to move on.

Discussing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), co-host Joy Behar said, “He wants to move past that, but according to what I’m reading, he seems to be out of step with his own voters. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans think that Trump should run in 2024 for president. I don’t think Mitch McConnell wants that. I don’t think so. And that’s part of what he’s saying, you know, let that ship go. And also, probably he’d like to get past the insurrection.”

Rice said, “I said at the time January 6 was wrong. I called it an assault on law and order and an assault on our democratic processes. So full stop, it was wrong. Law enforcement will determine what happened there, and those who violated the law ought to be punished. I also, on January 6 for the first time since I was the national security adviser on September 11, I cried that day because I thought, I study countries that do this. I didn’t think it would happen in my own country. It was a terrible moment.”

She continued, “Now, I think what Senator McConnell may be referencing, yes, it’s time to move on in a lot of ways. I’m one who believes that the American people are now concerned about what we call their kitchen table issues: the price of gasoline, inflation, what’s happening to their kids in school.”

She added, “So we do have a lot of issues, and I hope what we’ll do is move on to the next generation of leadership.”

Rice concluded, “The Americans people do have other concerns that we ought to be thinking about and talking about.”

