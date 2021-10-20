Hawley: ‘Lower Your Expectations’ the Slogan of the Biden Presidency — ‘Reliving Jimmy Carter’s Worst Years in Office’

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) likened the Biden presidency to former President Jimmy Carter’s tenure in the late 1970s.

Hawley said a central focus of Biden’s presidency has been to blame the public for the problems plaguing the nation and not to accept any of the blame.

“So, there is this weird phenomenon where you point out wait, you know, in my case I’m 52 years old, it wasn’t always this way,” host Tucker Carlson said. “You didn’t normally — you didn’t have junkies living on school grounds when I was growing up. ‘What the hell is this?’ And they look at you like, ‘What? Are you crazy? It’s always been this way.'”

“You know, I think that, ‘lower your expectations,’ Tucker, is really the slogan of the Biden presidency,” he said. “You talk about bringing back the old days, you know, the 1970s. I mean, this is like reliving Jimmy Carter’s worst years in office where we’re told that the American people are the problem.”

“You know, you’re the problem,” Hawley continued. “National malaise, oh, it’s all the American people’s fault. In fact, it’s Joe Biden’s fault and his terrible policies. He is trying to run down this country because he doesn’t believe in it, and you know, the truth is, is that we’re not a weak nation, Tucker. We’re a strong nation. It’s time we started acting like it.

