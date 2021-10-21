CNBC’s Liesman on Biden Approval Rating Dropping — ‘Americans Soured on His Economic Leadership,’ Lost Confidence in His Handling of Coronavirus

CNBC senior economics reporter Steve Liesman on Thursday reacted to CNBC’s All-America Economic Survey showing President Joe Biden’s approval rating plummeting in the third quarter.

According to Liesman, the poll shows Americans have “soured” on Biden’s economic leadership, “lost some confidence in his handling of the coronavirus,” and have become “increasingly concerned” about inflation and supply shortages

“[P]resident Joe ‎Biden’s approval rating slipping sharply ‎into negative territory in the third ‎quarter, CNBC All-America Economic Survey ‎as Americans soured on his economic ‎leadership, lost some confidence in his ‎handling of the coronavirus, and they ‎grew increasingly concerned about the ‎inflation and supply shortages that show ‎up in our poll,” Liesman outlined on “Squawk Box.” “Biden’s approval ‎rating fell from 48% last quarter to 41% now, and disapproval rising seven ‎points to 52%. So those numbers put them together; they ‎put Biden’s net approval rating 11 ‎points underwater. His economic approval ‎now 14 points negative. He still has a positive rating on his handling of the coronavirus, but that’s declined as well. Still plus five, though.”

“These numbers come after a quarter that saw a surge in the virus, a surge in inflation, the rise in labor and supply shortages that our poll shows Americans have clearly noticed, and an agenda that stalled in Congress,” he added.

