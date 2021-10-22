DeSantis to Stranded Container Ships: ‘Bring It to Florida’ — ‘Great Logistics,’ ‘Happy to Be Able to Step Up’

Governor Ron DeSantis says his state is ready to help with the supply chain crunch facing the country, which comes in the form of capacity and incentives to ships stuck off of the coast of California near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

DeSantis warned FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that the shortages could impact the holiday shopping season.

“So we have capacity at all of our ports. Remember, Tucker, they made a big deal about LA going to start doing 24/7,” he said. “We always do 24/7 in Florida. We’ve got capacity, and all of our ports can offer these businesses good incentives if they reroute their ships.

“We’ve already had some ships rerouted,” DeSantis continued. “We expect to have more, but if you’re going to sit off the coast for days on end, you might as well just bring it to Florida. We’ve got great logistics on the ground that can get it to market, and we’re happy to be able to step up because there are empty shelves. This is driving inflation. This is going to cause shortages. We already see shortages, it’s going to affect the Christmas season, so I think Florida can be part of the solution here.”

