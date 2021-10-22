GOP Rep. Comer on NIH Gain-of-Function Admission: How Did the Intelligence Review Not Find Anything on This?

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY) said that the NIH’s admission that it was funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan raises questions about the effectiveness of the intelligence community given the inconclusive findings of their COVID origins review

Comer said, “This proves all along that this virus was started in the Wuhan lab, and this proves all along that American tax dollars were used to fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab. The national — the NIH knew this all along. Dr. Fauci misled the committee at best and lied to the committee at worst by saying that tax dollars were never used for gain-of-function knowledge — gain-of-function research. And what they’re trying to do now, Laura, is they’re trying to change the definition of gain-of-function research. … [I]t’s very disappointing that the intelligence community spent 90 days looking into the origination of COVID-19 and they said, oh, we can’t find anything.”

Host Laura Ingraham then asked, “What are we getting for our intel. dollars except American citizens being targeted themselves? We have to start asking this question.”

Comer responded, “We do and we continue to ask the questions.”

Ingraham added, “Hypersonic missile, Congressman, now this.” Comer agreed.

He further stated, “We wasted months and months and months of investigation to try to prove what they knew all along, that tax dollars were going to this lab, and they were doing risky, experimental research that they shouldn’t have been doing, and then to say that, well, we don’t know where this COVID-19 originated from is ridiculous. It’s embarrassing.”

