Hagerty: ‘This Inflation Is Not Transitory’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) rejected claims from the White House the inflationary circumstances facing the country were “transitory.”

Hagerty told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo there were some aspects of it that could be tied to issues in the American economy but that it was a product of pumping “trillions of dollars” in the economy.

“I think we absolutely will because the government will inject trillions of dollars more into the economy,” he said when asked if the trend would continue. “The effect was pretty immediate. When the $1.9 trillion package came through in March. What we have seen is month over month an increase in inflation here in America. It’s the most pernicious tax of all. They try to argue it’s transitory, but it’s not transitory.”

“There are many aspects of it that may have to do with supply chain dislocations, but, over the long haul, when they have killed our independence on energy, when they have raised our energy costs as dramatically as they have, every American feels this when they go to the pump,” Hagerty continued. “Every good that we buy has to be transported across America. Try to buy a house in Tennessee, up over 20%. This inflation is not transitory.”

