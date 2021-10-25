GOP Rep. Fallon: Biden Border Crisis ‘a Catastrophe’ that Is ‘Getting Worse’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) his President Joe Biden over the ongoing border crisis as a migrant caravan heads toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fallon described the border as a “catastrophe” that he said is only “getting worse.” He also highlighted the difference between former President Donald Trump’s “America first policy” and Biden’s “America last policy.”

“This is not a crisis what’s happening on the southern border. It is a catastrophe,” Fallon argued. “I have been there several times this year, and it’s not getting better. It’s getting worse. The mainstream media is ignoring it. This is the first time on record we’ve had seven months in a row of over 170,000 illegal border crossings on a monthly basis. And what Joe Biden has done is … every state in the country is now a border state.”

“We are on pace to have 2 million folks cross the border illegally,” he added. “We’ve just added the entire state of West Virginia into the country, and we’re allowing other nation-states to export their poverty into this country. President Trump had an ‘America First’ policy. it looks like Joe Biden has he an America last policy.”

